Trump Now Lashing Out At Artists. "Overpriced." "Boring." "No One Wants To Hear."
From Greg M
President Trump on Saturday called for the cancellation of the concert celebrating America’s 250th birthday after multiple artists withdrew from performing at the upcoming Great American State Fair on the National Mall.
Trump wrote on Truth Social that there should be “a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain.”
GM
What a clown 🤡!!
Lashing out at artists no one wants to hear. I could have said that about the endless steady stream of repetitive crap drilled into your head by radio -- none of these acts local. All fabricated with expiration dates. This might be the one thing Trump has ever said I agree to. Radio bored Americans to death with endless replays of Santana's one hit 45 years ago.