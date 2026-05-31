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Robin's avatar
Robin
1h

What a clown 🤡!!

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Bill Wallace's avatar
Bill Wallace
43m

Lashing out at artists no one wants to hear. I could have said that about the endless steady stream of repetitive crap drilled into your head by radio -- none of these acts local. All fabricated with expiration dates. This might be the one thing Trump has ever said I agree to. Radio bored Americans to death with endless replays of Santana's one hit 45 years ago.

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