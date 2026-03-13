Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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EO1986's avatar
EO1986
2h

Well we are helping Ukraine, DUHHH, what a mental midget he is

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Doug Mashke's avatar
Doug Mashke
2h

It sure seems they are doing their best to start WW3. The debt will rise faster just like they want. Pure evil running our great nation. So sad. Lions buy silver.

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