President Donald Trump on Friday said he believed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is helping Iran in its war against the United States and Israel.

Trump’s comment came in a radio interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, and a week after the president lashed out at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy for asking him at the White House about reports that Russia was aiding Iran.

Lions… (Its funny, because I was getting called out over on the free side for posting “CNN fake news” on this). Over the past week, MULTIPLE reports were coming on this.

So Trump, WHO TWO TIMES THIS WEEK! Lifted Russian Oil Sanctions… is now publicly saying Putin may be helping Iran.

Lions. If Putin is helping Iran, Trump admits it, and Washington is still loosening Russian oil flow to “cool prices,” which is not working… then “potential” price stability is being prioritized over strategic coherence.

Yes…. I am calling out Trump for being not only incoherent, but now, by lifting Russian sanctions, IS BY DEFINITION AIDING A NATION HELPING IRAN TARGET US ASSETS.

GM