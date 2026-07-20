Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phillip @ Millennial Capital's avatar
Phillip @ Millennial Capital
2h

Trump is a fucking idiot

Reply
Share
4 replies
The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
2h

Canada is going to pay! ❌

America is going to pay! ❌

Americans are going to pay! ✅

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture