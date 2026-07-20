TRUMP OPENS UP A NEW FRONT IN THE TRADE WAR.
From Greg M
Lions. These tariffs are aimed at Canada… but the bill WILL land on American businesses and households. YOU.
The Fallout.
Economically this raises costs for American importers, (as usual), WHO WILL PASS THE COSTS ON TO YOU (AS USUAL).
Auto parts, alcohol, dairy linked products, cement, and other covered goods.
Trump the deal maker…
GM
Trump is a fucking idiot
Canada is going to pay! ❌
America is going to pay! ❌
Americans are going to pay! ✅