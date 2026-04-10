Trump Posts: “WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL RESET!!!" (This Is ALL You Need To Know).
From Greg M
What does Trump mean with this, “WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL RESET!!!
Just remember who Trump serves… SATAN.
And who Trump protects… Pedophiles/The Epstein Class.
That’s ALL you need to know.
GM
Financial reset. Biggest wealth transfer EVER. Us common folk living in slavelandia
Oh my gosh. The audacity to say it Exposed in the open, MOCKING us and worse, mocking God.
We need a divine miracle and Great Revival — not a reset 🙏🏻