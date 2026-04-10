Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Keith in north TEXAS's avatar
Keith in north TEXAS
4m

Financial reset. Biggest wealth transfer EVER. Us common folk living in slavelandia

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TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
2m

Oh my gosh. The audacity to say it Exposed in the open, MOCKING us and worse, mocking God.

We need a divine miracle and Great Revival — not a reset 🙏🏻

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