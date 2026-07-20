Trump Proclaims: "Netanyahu WILL NOT Be Arrested while In The U.S." Despite International Criminal Court Warrant.
From Greg M
Lions. Trump declares that Netanyahu “will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form” while in the United States.
Trump/The United States is openly declaring that it will shield Netanyahu from an international warrant.
The ICC issued the warrant in November 2024, saying there were reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant bore responsibility for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
GM
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