Lions…
Trump assails Powel for not cutting rates, EXACTLY as we expected!
First, lets give credit where its due. The man has done a fantastic job with securing the borders among other things thus far.
But really…. Trump is the easiest man ON EARTH to predict what he will do! Its NOT EVEN A CHALLENGE!
Moreover… All this was already set up. Today’s pause b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.