Lions. Welcome to propaganda nation.

The Don of Dung Trump says the US and Iran are having “very good discussions.”

He says there was an “all-day negotiation.”

He says the Strait of Hormuz will reopen “very soon.”

And he warns that Iran will be “hit really hard” if it backs away.

There is only one problem…

IRAN HAS PUBLICLY CONFIRMED THAT IT IS NOT, AS IN NO…