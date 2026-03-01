Trump Says "Americans May Die, That Happens In War."
From Greg M
Lions. On February 28, 2026 Trump made this statement “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties. That often happens in war.”
Lions… when the President himself is telling you Americans may die and calling it war...
This is war.
And in my view, America is lost in it.
GM
Trump is a war time President. The enemy isn't Iran. It is the entire Deep State. Worldwide.
My elderly disabled home bound neighbor couple will champion this. 😳