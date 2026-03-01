Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Chen's avatar
David Chen
3h

Trump is a war time President. The enemy isn't Iran. It is the entire Deep State. Worldwide.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Thea Tsatsos's avatar
Thea Tsatsos
3h

My elderly disabled home bound neighbor couple will champion this. 😳

Reply
Share
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture