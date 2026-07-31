Lions.. groundhog day is here. AGAIN. Is that 60X now?

Honestly, I have lost count.

TRUMP SAYS TALKS.

IRAN SAYS NO TALKS.

You see in Trumpland, truth does not have any bearing on reality what so ever...

NO PROOF IS REQUIRED.

WHAT IS REQUIRED? Just a people who will continue to tolerate the lies and be propagandized.

That’s it.

You see, a nation who had a…