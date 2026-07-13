Lions… “THE CRYPTO CLARITY ACT.” We have discussed this before, but I still have one question.

CLARITY FOR WHO?

Lions… the name is doing a lot of propaganda work.

Clarity for the crypto industry. The bill gives crypto issuers, exchanges, brokers and dealers a defined legal path through Washington:

Crypto companies could raise as much as $50 million annually and $200 million total under a lighter exemption instead of traditional SEC registration. Exchanges and intermediaries would gain a registration pathway under the CFTC. Certain decentralized finance activities receive regulatory exclusions. Murkiness AT BEST for everyone else.

FACT. Trump reported more than $1.4 billion in crypto related income for 2025. Trump’s family’s primary crypto ventures added at least $2.3 billion to the family fortune, while investors GOT SLAUGHTERED…. with approximately $2.3 billion in losses.

Maybe just a small conflict of interest there?

So let’s see. We have a president with enormous crypto linked income demanding passage of legislation, to honor Graham’s passing, that will determine how the crypto industry is regulated.

Serious question….

Lions. Do you expect this Crypto Clarity Act, TO HONOR LINDSEY GRAHAM, to help you?

GM