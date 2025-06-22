Lions…
As you know, last night Trump ordered a US arial bombardment on several Iranian targets, and Trump is now saying; “Iran Must Make Peace.”
Lions.., Last night was only the beginning, these were opening salvos, not final strikes.
Why?
Babylon feeds on escalation. The war machine is just waking up AGAIN after Trump’s last 2 month long war on Yemen. Defe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.