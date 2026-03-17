Trump Says "Taking Cuba Would Be His Honor." (Maybe Next Trump Can Annex Reality And Impose Tariffs On The Moon).
From Greg M
CNBC)-President Donald Trump on Monday said he thinks he will have the “honor” of “taking Cuba,” speaking during an executive order signing at the White House.
“Whether I free it, take it, I think I can do anything I want with it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office with Vice President JD Vance standing behind him.
Lions. Trump wants to “take Cuba”? Wonderful! Maybe after that he can seize gravity, annex reality, and impose tariffs on the moon.
Thoughts?
GM
This dudes totalitarian psychopathy is on Hitler levels. Except he thinks a certain people are the "chosen" ones and thats not the German people in this case.
McDonald's man is way over extended. Take over Cuba. The guys insane.