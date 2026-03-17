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Kamil's avatar
Kamil
3h

This dudes totalitarian psychopathy is on Hitler levels. Except he thinks a certain people are the "chosen" ones and thats not the German people in this case.

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8 replies
John's avatar
John
3h

McDonald's man is way over extended. Take over Cuba. The guys insane.

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