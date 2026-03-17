CNBC)-President Donald Trump on Monday said he thinks he will have the “honor” of “taking Cuba,” speaking during an executive order signing at the White House.

“Whether I free it, take it, I think I can do anything I want with it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office with Vice President JD Vance standing behind him.

Lions. Trump wants to “take Cuba”? Wonderful! Maybe after that he can seize gravity, annex reality, and impose tariffs on the moon.

Thoughts?

GM