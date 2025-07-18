President Donald Trump is slated Friday to sign the first major federal law governing cryptocurrency, a business that Trump's family have begun forging strong ties to and have promoted in recent years.
The House of Representatives passed the GENIUS Act Thursday with bipartisan support, a month after it cleared the Senate.
With Trump’s signature, it legall…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.