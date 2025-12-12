Trump signs executive order to block states’ ability to regulate AI.
From Greg M
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday aimed at blocking states from crafting their own regulations for artificial intelligence, saying the burgeoning industry is at risk of being stifled by a patchwork. Members of Congress from both parties, as well as civil liberties and consumer rights groups, have pushed for more regulations on AI, saying there is not enough oversight for the powerful technology.
This is sickening! Let me compare Trump 1.0 to Trump 2.0......he's worse than anything I could've thought up.
Trump sold his soul to the technocrats. Lying, filthy, orange, baboon.