Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Casaburi's avatar
Charles Casaburi
4h

The way to make homes more affordable is to allow them to fall in price not to encourage people to leverage up in an already overpriced asset .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Laura's avatar
Laura
2h

Here is an idea…STOP printing money and making the dollar a useless piece of toilet paper. Then housing prices will come down. Building codes have also increased the costs. There is always a new scheme in the works.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture