Trump States: "His Representatives" Will Buy $200 Billion In Mortgage Bonds... Thoughts? Comments?
From Greg M
(MarketWatch)-President Donald Trump late Thursday revived a longstanding debate within the housing market about what tools the U.S. government should use to make home ownership more affordable. Trump, in a social-media post, said he directed his “representatives” to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds.
Thoughts?
Comments?
The way to make homes more affordable is to allow them to fall in price not to encourage people to leverage up in an already overpriced asset .
Here is an idea…STOP printing money and making the dollar a useless piece of toilet paper. Then housing prices will come down. Building codes have also increased the costs. There is always a new scheme in the works.