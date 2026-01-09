Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
10m

Club of Rome's North American Union being built. The whole world is being restructured into this new cross-border, multipolar, tokenized system; with top-down centralized government, followed by a few corporate kings over these unions, with smaller governors managing the countries and some states, and then for the state and city level it will be AI governance and martial law. That's where I see all of this headed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Keith in north TEXAS's avatar
Keith in north TEXAS
14m

Maybe he wants Mexico’s silver supply.

Nah he just wants much more debt added on

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture