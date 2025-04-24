Share this postGregory’s NewsletterTrump Tariff Exemptions Are Boosting Stocks.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrump Tariff Exemptions Are Boosting Stocks.From Greg MGregory MannarinoApr 24, 202549Share this postGregory’s NewsletterTrump Tariff Exemptions Are Boosting Stocks.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore382ShareLions… Trump is going to exempt at least some U.S. automakers from tariffs. (The market is taking this as, more tariff “exemptions” will follow).On the back of this, stocks are higher.GM 49Share this postGregory’s NewsletterTrump Tariff Exemptions Are Boosting Stocks.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore382SharePreviousNext
The elite playing poker with the average peoples future and lives. The current setup is absolutely disgusting.
TRump is a scam.. His billionaire buddies and Congress members are making a killing swing trading. This will come back and bite his orange ass!