Trump, THE COWARD PRESIDENT, Tells Americans To Just "Accept Higher Fuel Prices." AND Also Blasts Our Military Saying That The USS Lincoln Deployment Was "Not Nearly Long Enough."
From Greg M
TRUMP THE COWARD PRESIDENT.
Lions… Trump, the COWARD president, who campaigned on bringing energy costs down, is now telling Americans to just accept higher fuel costs.
Apparently, when the coward president creates an energy crisis, you are supposed to consider the higher bill an act of patriotism.
And then there is the USS Abraham Lincoln.
The carrier has been deployed for more than 260 days, including more than 240 uninterrupted days at sea, a modern record.
THE COWARD PRESIDENT responded that it had been “not nearly long enough.”
Think about the message being sent here. American families… deal with higher fuel prices says the coward president.
American sailors… deal with longer deployments says the coward president.
Gasoline up? Accept it.
Sailors exhausted after a record stretch at sea? Not long enough.
The COWARD PRESIDENT HAS SPOKEN.
GM
Asshole
When he speaks like this, I often wonder what his cult followers think. I mean I don't really understand it. I don't really care how stupid or blind in your belief system you are, it boggles my mind how someone can accept a president who thinks and speaks like this. Pig ignorance doesn't begin to describe it. This is a classless statement that basically throws all Americans along with the rest of the world under a bus and the populace allows this? Simply incredible.