TRUMP THE COWARD PRESIDENT.

Lions… Trump, the COWARD president, who campaigned on bringing energy costs down, is now telling Americans to just accept higher fuel costs.

Apparently, when the coward president creates an energy crisis, you are supposed to consider the higher bill an act of patriotism.

And then there is the USS Abraham Lincoln .

The carrier has been deployed for more than 260 days , including more than 240 uninterrupted days at sea , a modern record.

THE COWARD PRESIDENT responded that it had been “not nearly long enough.”

Think about the message being sent here. American families… deal with higher fuel prices says the coward president.

American sailors… deal with longer deployments says the coward president.

Gasoline up? Accept it.

Sailors exhausted after a record stretch at sea? Not long enough.

The COWARD PRESIDENT HAS SPOKEN.

GM