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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
5h

Asshole

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7 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Marc Abramsky's avatar
Marc Abramsky
5h

When he speaks like this, I often wonder what his cult followers think. I mean I don't really understand it. I don't really care how stupid or blind in your belief system you are, it boggles my mind how someone can accept a president who thinks and speaks like this. Pig ignorance doesn't begin to describe it. This is a classless statement that basically throws all Americans along with the rest of the world under a bus and the populace allows this? Simply incredible.

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