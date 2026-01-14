Lions…

Here it is AGAIN.

Lions… this is the US operating model. As a current example… Venezuela, and now perhaps Greenland.

They Manufacture necessity, (we have taken over a country) therefore expanding US commitments. This in turn expands debt issuance and further liabilities. This in turn expands into more intervention, (more funding), this in turn accelerates currency devaluation.

Lions. Read the entire article I wrote/published just this morning. Click HERE.

GM