Trump... "THE U.S. MUST CONTROL GREENLAND." (Expect Anything).
Lions…
Here it is AGAIN.
Lions… this is the US operating model. As a current example… Venezuela, and now perhaps Greenland.
They Manufacture necessity, (we have taken over a country) therefore expanding US commitments. This in turn expands debt issuance and further liabilities. This in turn expands into more intervention, (more funding), this in turn accelerates currency devaluation.
Greenland is basically owned by Denmark
Denmark's central bank no longer can expand its debt Just like Canada and Mexico
Denmark is going to fall under the jurisdiction of the ECB
Greenland will be taken by the Federal Reserve aka the US
Everything surrounding this central bank consolidation is a narrative.
It's designed for people to boo and cheer their political heroes/villains and simultaneously keep the majority in the dark to how their monetary system really works.
Spoiler if you ever see a country highly tout (HIGHLY TOUT) their free healthcare, its because they decided to lean on that industry as a means to expand their debt, those are the most in trouble nations.
You can absolutely swing universal healthcare, but not in the lackadaisical way a few of the struggling nations do.
