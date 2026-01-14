Gregory’s Newsletter

Jeremy Scott
3h

Greenland is basically owned by Denmark

Denmark's central bank no longer can expand its debt Just like Canada and Mexico

Denmark is going to fall under the jurisdiction of the ECB

Greenland will be taken by the Federal Reserve aka the US

Everything surrounding this central bank consolidation is a narrative.

It's designed for people to boo and cheer their political heroes/villains and simultaneously keep the majority in the dark to how their monetary system really works.

Spoiler if you ever see a country highly tout (HIGHLY TOUT) their free healthcare, its because they decided to lean on that industry as a means to expand their debt, those are the most in trouble nations.

You can absolutely swing universal healthcare, but not in the lackadaisical way a few of the struggling nations do.

Charlie
3h

Trump is the dictator of his own moral high ground. He has set himself up in the temple, pretending to be God. The temple of himself.

