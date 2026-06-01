Lions…………………..Trump is following in the footsteps of Adolph Hitler, who also used his military as props to stage propaganda events.

Trump’s birthday celebration/Freedom 250 has collapsed… but has been rebranded as AMERICA IS BACK.

With that……………. Trump is bring in the military to fill seats and to make it appear that the US military stands behind him.

Hitlerism has become Trumpism doctrine.

Adolf Hitler used staged crowds, national celebration, military spectacle and uniformed imagery to create the appearance that the nation, and its armed forces, stood behind one man.

Now look at what is happening in America.

The Freedom 250 concert spectacle is unraveling after multiple performers walked away….

Trump’s answer?

Recenter the entire thing around himself with an “AMERICA IS BACK” rally.

Artists walk away. Trump replaces the celebration with himself. Uniformed troops are positioned in the audience. The cameras capture the image of military strength surrounding Trump.

That is not unity. That is not patriotism.

That is Trumpism Hitlerized… manufactured appearance of allegiance.

Lions… The United States military does not belong to Donald Trump. The uniform does not exist to decorate one man’s birthday spectacle.

Service members swear to defend the Constitution…

Not to serve as a political backdrop for a personality cult.

GM