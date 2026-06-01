Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Dale Casto's avatar
Dale Casto
13m

The event should be titled "Israel Is Back".

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Doug 777's avatar
Doug 777
18m

No surprise here....The Dark Force ran Hitler and now runs Trump. One must remember the Dark Force playbook is small. Everything they did in and to Germany they are now doing here....same formats with different names.

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