(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday said the goal of the Trump administration's launch of mortgage-backed securities purchases is to roughly match the rate at which those bonds are rolling off the Federal Reserve's balance sheet.

Lions… lets break this down.

Trump is having government-controlled housing entities buy MBS in “roughly” the same amount that the Fed is letting roll off.

This creates artificial demand for mortgage-backed securities… its makes “the government” a “substitute buyer.”

Artificial demand for these MBS pushes MBS prices up, (keeps them from falling), or correcting to fair value. This mechanism distorts price discovery moreover, it shifts MBS exposure increasing and socializing risk. (Socialism).

And as usual, it will be the public left with the bill. Vastly expanding debt and further currency purchasing power losses.

