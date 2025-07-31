TRUMP WARNS RUSSIA..."MAKE A PEACE DEAL." As He Authorizes BILLIONS In New Weapons For Ukraine.
From Greg M
Lions…
Weapons Scheme via NATO Allies.
Trump unveiled a plan earlier this month for billions in US built weapons, including Patriot missile systems, will be supplied to Ukraine, but funded by NATO partners.
New Peace Deadline: 10–12 Days.
Trump has set a tight ultimatum for peace, demanding Russia agree to ceasefire within 10–12 days or face escalation.
GM
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.