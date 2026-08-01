Lions…. THE DEFINITION OF INSANITY IS DOING THE SAME THING OVER AND OVER AGAIN…. AND EXPECTING A DIFFERENT OUTCOME.

BUT with that. Me calling it insanity, assumes the desired outcome is peace, stability, or a defined military victory.

But again… what if that’s just not true????

MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. When the same failed method is repeated….. bomb, pause, threaten, bomb again, despite no political gain/settlement/win for the people at all….

THEN another possibility must be considered.

What if the repetition is not a malfunction?

MAJOR KEY POINT. What if repetition is the business model as a mechanism to transfer wealth right up to corporate elite sucked right out of our country. Its middle class.

So to assure more and compounding debt expansion, more borrowing. Which keeps the central bank, in this case the Federal Reserve able to continue to issue its single product, DEBT, into the system it controls… Click HERE.

SOMETHING HERE IS OFF.

Lions. Trump is again saying he is considering new strikes on Iran after JUST YESTERDAY SAYING, FOR THE 6Oth TIME, that talks are “good” and a deal may be possible. Click HERE

Meanwhile, the war has already consumed an enormous quantities of expensive munitions, depleted key interceptor inventories, generated demands for tens of billions in replenishment funding, expanded executive war making authority, and creates greater political justification for still more military activity.

IS WAR THE BUSINESS MODEL? Indeed it is.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. No “conspiracy” theory is needed. No secret room with invisible handshakes and symbolism.

Instead. It rises structurally/naturally.

How?

Bureaucracies gain budgets and authority from expanding, creating/perceived and propagandized “threats.”

Political leaders avoid admitting that previous strikes failed.

And every retaliation becomes the justification for the next retaliation.

AND then……….. f ailure does not terminate the operation. Instead it expands it.

And that failure produces the set up for another strike. Then another… and another…. and another.

THEN ANOTHER.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. That is exactly why Eisenhower warned about the power of the military industrial complex… permanent military mobilization can develop political and economic momentum of its own.

LIONS. IF THE STRIKES KEEP FAILING. THE WAR MACHINE KEEPS SUCCEEDING.

LIONS FINAL MAJOR KEY POINT. That is the contradiction. (If the strikes keep failing… then the war machine keeps succeeding).

Lions.

If measured by peace, security, fiscal responsibility, military readiness, and regional/global stability, the cycle is failing. CLEARLY. But if measured by weapons consumption, emergency appropriations, expanded power, hyper-accelerating debt, a hollowed out economy, oil premiums, and permanent confrontation….

Then the machine is functioning exactly as designed.

GM