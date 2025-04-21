Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pork_Roll_13W2W's avatar
Pork_Roll_13W2W
Apr 21

I sit in the middle of "prep for the end of the world as if it's tomorrow..." and "Enjoy life... it's short."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
N Teeter's avatar
N Teeter
Apr 21

Because the system is a debt based system wouldn’t it stand to reason that the debtors would want lower rates on their debt… Of course, and that’s where the true divide lies. People do not recognize that the system is structured to enslave all while hiding the truth. Unfortunately the majority of people don’t want what is to come albeit needed in truth. The options of our times are not good but it’s also a reflection of its people. Some understand I believe but most are divided. To all who may read this, I wish the sincerest best to going forward and remember your fellow neighbor as I must do the same.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture