Lions...
Trump could KILL the Fed. in as fast as he could sign his name... right now today. Its called the Gold Reserve Act of 1934. This gives A President to power to monetize gold, revalue it at whatever he sees fit, and then back the dollar with it. By the time he finished signing, the Fed. Would be gone- DEAD-FINISHED. Instead, he is trying to make the Fed. Stronger by calling for lower rates, which allows the Fed. To VASTLY inflate! THIS IS A GAME AND WE CALLED IT MANY MONTHS AGO. We said all this would unfold exactly as it is now. And this is just getting started! The economy is deliberately being taken apart to give the Fed. An excuse to cut rates DEEPLY! Multiple times. This charade with Trump IS A SCRIPT! WE CALLED IT RIGHT HERE! ITS ALL A LIE...
GM
I sit in the middle of "prep for the end of the world as if it's tomorrow..." and "Enjoy life... it's short."
Because the system is a debt based system wouldn’t it stand to reason that the debtors would want lower rates on their debt… Of course, and that’s where the true divide lies. People do not recognize that the system is structured to enslave all while hiding the truth. Unfortunately the majority of people don’t want what is to come albeit needed in truth. The options of our times are not good but it’s also a reflection of its people. Some understand I believe but most are divided. To all who may read this, I wish the sincerest best to going forward and remember your fellow neighbor as I must do the same.