Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
6h

Our incredibly responsible and restrained federal government is on track to pay $1.2 trillion interest in 12 months. I guess uncontrolled spending money you don’t have resulting in outrageous interest payments is what Trump learned at the Wharton business school.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
William Travis Wall's avatar
William Travis Wall
6h

Wait, who thought they were against the Deep State? 🐙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
62 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture