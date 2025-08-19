TODAY’S HEADLINE.

CNBC-Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday he will begin interviewing candidates for Federal Reserve chair as soon as the White House whittles down what has suddenly become a crowded field.

Bessent… “In terms of the interview process, we’ve announced 11 very strong candidates. I’m going to be meeting with them probably right after, Labor Day, and to start bringing down the list to present to President Trump,” he said. “It’s an incredible group.”

Ok Lions…The Setup. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is openly aligning himself with Trump in the process of selecting the next Fed chair. He’s calling the list of 11 candidates “an incredible group.” (Which is code for loyalists who will push the agenda…) Trump/Bessent want a weaker dollar, lower rates, and endless debt expansion.

The Agenda. Trump has made it crystal clear that he wants a weaker dollar and much more artificial rate suppression. Bessent is the “bridge” between The Treasury and the Federal Reserve. Together, they’re pushing the Fed toward becoming not just a “central bank,” but the official liquidity machine of the government and markets. And with the Fed’s new powers, click HERE, its a set-up for a system of maximin control.

What Are The Implications?

Simple… This is about consolidating Treasury + Fed = One Power. Think about it… The Treasury issues debt, the Fed buys it, The Treasury then buys back old debt. It’s a circular debt machine that only works as long as confidence holds. Think of a Snake eating it’s own tail).

Now, by Trump and Bessent locking in a new Fed chair who plays ball, Trump/Bessent ensure that the system runs deeper into a debt-saturation collapse… with lower rates, weaker dollar, higher inflation, and permanent intervention. This in turn will CRUSH whatever is left of the US economy, US small businesses, and the middle-class overall. (Think New-Feudalism).

The Danger...

You, I, and yes foreign nations/investors holding US debt see what this really is… a rigged game, a Ponzi on life support. And they will accelerate de-dollarization.

Lions…

This is about binding the debt machine tighter than ever. It tells us one thing loud and clear, that the point of no return is behind us. That the system cannot stand on its own and it must be propped up by coordinated manipulation.

So What’s The Bottom Line?

Trump + Bessent aren’t picking a Fed chair… they’re picking the chief operator of Babylon’s life-support machine.

Looking for a single word to sum this all up? DEVILISM.

