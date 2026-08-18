Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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David S.'s avatar
David S.
2h

You mean CIA funded cartels?

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2 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
2h

It’s a distraction from a failed Iran war.

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