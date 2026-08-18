Lions. The Trump administration’s so-called “war on the cartels” is entering a new phase.

What’s evolving……………………………………… more war.

And therefore……VAST cash borrowed to fund it. And the Fed will be MORE than happy to lend.

Insert shocked face here (___________________).

Lions. This is no longer simply about intercepting drugs at the border.

It is no longer simply about Coast Guard interdictions.

It is no longer even confined to US military attacks on suspected drug running boats.

Trump/Hegseth are now seeking to expand the campaign onto land… (including operations that would put US ground forces inside South American countries).

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says: “Colombia has already authorized joint military combat, “TROOPS ON THE GROUND.” operations with the US.”

LIONS… THIS IS US MILITARY OPERATIONS ON FOREIGN SOIL…

AND JUST INCASE YOU HAVENT NOTICED.

WARS, JUST BY COINCIDENCE OF COURSE, TEND TO EXPAND…. AND THEREFORE REQURE VAST/PLANETARY FUNDING.

Lions, consider this.

Once military forces becomes the “normal” instrument for dealing with criminal organizations, the line between law enforcement, counterterrorism and warfare becomes blurred. AND THAT IS THE POINT.

Moreover… where does it end?

Is this entry into a forever war as to keep debt surging into the system?

Ok. I will concede that stopping the cartels may be a legitimate national security objective… but before another generation of American troops is committed abroad, the American people deserve at least this.

A clearly defined mission.

A clearly defined legal authority.

And a clearly defined exit strategy.

But Lions… as you already know. Don’t count on getting a strait answer to a single ONE of those questions.

Lions, once American boots are on foreign soil and bullets start flying... “limited” has a remarkable habit of becoming something much larger.

Lions. What are your thoughts on this?

GM