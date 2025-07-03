Trump’s “Big Beautiful Spending Bill” is not stimulus... (It’s THE JACKPOT For Wall St).
From Greg M
Lions…
The market finished higher… today was a shortened trading day.. I will see you at the regular time, 4:05PM Eastern for the livestream.
Now, how many of you believe that this Big Beautiful Bill is going to save us money? Because, there are those who will tell that it will.
Oh yes, they will use fancy talk, deceptive math speculation, and whatever tr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.