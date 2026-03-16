Trump's Incoming Armada Of Nations Sending Ships IS ZERO...
From Greg M
Lions…
Trump quote: “Numerous countries have told me they’re on the way. Some are very enthusiastic about it, and some aren’t.”
The actual number of ships on the way is ZERO.
NO/not planning to join. Germany, Spain, and Italy ruled out taking part in a Gulf mission. Japan said it had no immediate plans to send ships, and Australia said it was not planning to send navy vessels.
MAYBE/considering. Britain and Denmark said they would consider ways they might help, but both emphasized de-escalation and avoiding being dragged into a wider war.
Closest thing to a yes. France is the closest thing to a public yes right now. France has said it “will probably help.” No confirmation.
Trump’s Phantom Fleet… ZERO.
GM
LORD HELP US…. Here we have the buffoon… # 47… acting like a jackass on the world stage.…… Reminds me of The Fonz …… you know… Eddie Haskell… How about Alfred E Neumann … For you Georgia Tech fans he could be George P Burnell… this is embarrassing… He has stuck his neck out and exposed all of us to more hate and vitriol… This guy obviously needs divine intervention… As much as I want to criticize him… And I do want to criticize him a lot… I don’t understand near enough of the strategy and tactics… I can only comment on what I observe… And although I am elderly… And not up on military distribution and proliferation… All I see is a guy out there giving enough cause to other nations to make them want to dig their heels in and not take his calls… In other words… To shun the US at all costs….This is ugly. This is real. This is real ugly. The reverberations of all of the antics of my president are going to be impacted me and others for a significant period of time going forward… And just think… In about six months… We will be just prior to the midterm elections…
Unless something miraculous happens… Half of our brain dead citizens will vote to replace this sycophant with another New York City style interloper…
At that point… You better have lead… And plenty of it… And be ready to use it… Because at that point… All bets are off… Sadly…
I thought the war was already over with a smashing total victory why share the glory with anyone else.