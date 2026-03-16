Lions…

Trump quote: “Numerous countries have told me they’re on the way. Some are very enthusiastic about it, and some aren’t.”

The actual number of ships on the way is ZERO.

NO/not planning to join. Germany, Spain, and Italy ruled out taking part in a Gulf mission. Japan said it had no immediate plans to send ships, and Australia said it was not planning to send navy vessels.

MAYBE/considering. Britain and Denmark said they would consider ways they might help, but both emphasized de-escalation and avoiding being dragged into a wider war.

Closest thing to a yes. France is the closest thing to a public yes right now. France has said it “will probably help.” No confirmation.

Trump’s Phantom Fleet… ZERO.

GM