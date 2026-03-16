Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Conrad Ames's avatar
Conrad Ames
4h

Why would any of the former allies jump in after this administration has done a lot to rethink their so called friendship?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Fnd41@optonline.net's avatar
Fnd41@optonline.net
4h

Maybe he’ll wake up to reality, that this war cannot be won.

Reply
Share
3 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture