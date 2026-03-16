Lions…

First. I am having an issue with uploading my new video for you so stand by.

Second. Public rejection/refusal from key countries. Japan said it has no plan for a Hormuz escort mission, Australia said it would not send its navy, Spain ruled out participating, and a broader Australia, Germany, Greece, and Italy have either declined or indicated no plans to send naval forces.

Trump sent this out on “Truth Social” stated that “many nations will send ships” was another gross miscalculation…

Trump’s plea has not produced coalition confidence. Countries seem to be treating Hormuz as a possible escalation trap, not a neat escort job. When allies hear the call and still hesitate or say no, it suggests they think the mission is bigger, dirtier, and less controlled than the public sales pitch.

Lions. Trump asked for help. The world did not rush in as Trump said they would.

That tells you this is not being seen as a clean mission it is being seen as a dangerous ownership decision.

GM