Trump's Russia Deadline Arrives But the "Storm" Never Stirred... Thoughts? Opinion?
From Greg M
President Trump’s ultimatum to Russia ceasefire or face secondary sanctions hit its scheduled deadline today. Yet, as the deadline passed? No ceasefire. No meaningful progress. Russian forces continued their attacks with Shahed drones ravaging areas like Dnipro and Nikopol, inflicting civilian casualties and chaos. No sign of softened resistance from Moscow even as global pressure mounted.
So here is the question.
In your opinion…
Is Trump going to follow through with his threat? Or will he just continue sending billions of dollars of weapons to Ukraine?
GM
I'll take a stab on predicting the next two weeks as follows. Next week the meeting with Putin will be "Highly productive and we have a deal". The following week will be: "We had a deal but they wanted sanctions lifted and land which Zelensky wouldn't give up, but we're almost there, everyone is great, so great." In the meantime, keep sending the weapons or there will be a depression.
I voted for Trump, but he has lost his mind!! Total turncoat. Putin is the only adult in the room. Without his experience, intelligence, patience, and restraint we would all die in a nuclear holocaust!