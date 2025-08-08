President Trump’s ultimatum to Russia ceasefire or face secondary sanctions hit its scheduled deadline today. Yet, as the deadline passed? No ceasefire. No meaningful progress. Russian forces continued their attacks with Shahed drones ravaging areas like Dnipro and Nikopol, inflicting civilian casualties and chaos. No sign of softened resistance from Moscow even as global pressure mounted.

So here is the question.

In your opinion…

Is Trump going to follow through with his threat? Or will he just continue sending billions of dollars of weapons to Ukraine?

