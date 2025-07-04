Lions… I am going to break down the key components of this bill for you, below.
With that, and first, I want to give you my take. Please feel free to agree or disagree with my take, I would REALLY like to see your opinion in the comments. GM
So, here is my take.
Let’s start with what the bill does not say. Who or what funds it…???
Fact. It will be paid for…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.