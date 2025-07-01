Lions.

Go ahead, make any of this up…

THE GAME THEY’RE PLAYING.

Trump calls publicly for rate cuts posturing as if he’s fighting against the Fed.

The Fed acts like it’s “resisting” to preserve the illusion of independence.

Meanwhile, bond yields are collapsing and the dollar weakening right now… EXACTLY WHAT THEY BOTH WANT! None more so than the Fed! As this allows them to inflate, which IS the ultimate goal of EVERY central bank = and We the People LOSE.

This is not a conflict it’s a coordinated psyop, and the people are buying it. Well some… not you.

WHAT’S ACTUALLY HAPPENING?

Theatrics from both Trump & the Fed.

10-year yield cratering = Real rates are collapsing.

DXY dropping = Quiet debasement in motion.



Lions… The debt machine can only survive if rates go lower and liquidity expands.

This is QE by stealth. Rate cuts by proxy.

OH! And that brings us to this…

GM