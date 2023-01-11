Lions and friends.
In my morning video below, I made reference to a comment made by Jeffrey Gundach where he said “trust the bond market, not the Fed.” Perhaps he is referring to the curve inversion or some other thing, but regardless of that- I still do not believe that there is a single aspect of the markets, especially the bond market, which continues…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.