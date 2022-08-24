First.. Yes, I am still putting cash into JEPI. I love the over 9% yearly dividend, which is broken down and pays out monthly, which acts as a built in hedge and also generates cashflow.
Second. YouTube has unsubscribed many of you, please check your status. Are you still subscribed to my blog? Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/GregoryMannarino/vide…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.