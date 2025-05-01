According to the statement from the US Treasury on Wednesday afternoon, the newly created US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund recognizes the "significant financial and material support." The deal aims to provide an economic incentive for the US to continue to invest in Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.”
Is this what you were expecting?
That this “deal” would include, “economic incentive for the US to continue to invest in Ukraine's defense and reconstruction?”
THIS IS WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON…
Ukraine “Mineral Deal” = The Perfect Cover for Empire Expansion
What They Will Say.
“We’re helping Ukraine rebuild.”
“We’re investing in peace.”
“We’re securing rare earths for national security.”
What’s Really Happening? We’re funding war. Prolonging suffering. Looting a nation. And writing the check with money we don’t have.
Let’s break it down.
RARE EARTHS = STRATEGIC EXCUSE
Lithium, titanium, graphite, neodymium, Ukraine is loaded with minerals vital to AI, EVs, and weapons systems.
This isn’t about freedom. It’s about resource control, pure colonialism in 2025 clothing.
The minerals will be extracted by U.S. defense contractors and elite-tied corporations, not for the benefit of We The People.
RECONSTRUCTION = GLOBALIST WELFARE
“Rebuilding Ukraine” means massive no-bid contracts for U.S.-based multinationals.
BlackRock, Halliburton-type firms, and State Department-connected NGOs will make billions.
We pay for it. With debt. With inflation. With the destruction of our own middle class.
ONGOING WAR FUNDING = PROXY GRAVEYARD
The mineral deal justifies continued U.S. defense aid, in other words, more war, not less.
It ensures a long-term, open-ended conflict that drains our economy and fuels the military-industrial complex.
THIS ISN’T JUST TRUMP. IT’S THE WHOLE MACHINE.
Biden pushed it. Trump now embraces it.
Both sides of the same fiat-fueled, Fed-backed, global cartel.
No one is fighting for the American people. They're all fighting for the New Digital Empire. They’ll use our dollars, created out of nothing, to rebuild a nation that will soon be a fully controlled test lab for CBDCs, biometric IDs, and global corporate feudalism.
Great message. I must leave this pathetic and wicked BABYLON system, too!
As Mom always said..."Just follow the money trail" and you will find your answer. As General Smedley Butler advised, "War is a racket."