Ukraine Mineral Deal Signed. The US Will Now Invest In Ukraine's Defense AND Reconstruction.
From Greg M
Lions. President Trump is touting A FANTASTIC DEAL that he made with Ukraine on rare Earth minerals.
According to the statement from the US Treasury on Wednesday afternoon, the newly created US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund recognizes the "significant financial and material support." The deal aims to provide an economic incentive for the US to continue to invest in Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.”
Is this what you were expecting?
That this “deal” would include, “economic incentive for the US to continue to invest in Ukraine's defense and reconstruction?”
TO BE CLEAR.... THIS ISN’T JUST TRUMP. IT’S THE WHOLE MACHINE.
Biden pushed it. Trump now embraces it.
Both sides of the same fiat-fueled, Fed-backed, global cartel.
No one is fighting for the American people. They're all fighting for the New Digital Empire. They’ll use our dollars, created out of nothing, to rebuild a nation that will soon be a fully controlled test lab for CBDCs, biometric IDs, and global corporate feudalism.
Straight Mafia style extortion