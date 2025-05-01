Lions. President Trump is touting A FANTASTIC DEAL that he made with Ukraine on rare Earth minerals.

According to the statement from the US Treasury on Wednesday afternoon, the newly created US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund recognizes the "significant financial and material support." The deal aims to provide an economic incentive for the US to continue to invest in Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.”

Is this what you were expecting?

That this “deal” would include, “economic incentive for the US to continue to invest in Ukraine's defense and reconstruction?”