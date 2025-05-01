Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory Mannarino
May 1

TO BE CLEAR.... THIS ISN’T JUST TRUMP. IT’S THE WHOLE MACHINE.

Biden pushed it. Trump now embraces it.

Both sides of the same fiat-fueled, Fed-backed, global cartel.

No one is fighting for the American people. They're all fighting for the New Digital Empire. They’ll use our dollars, created out of nothing, to rebuild a nation that will soon be a fully controlled test lab for CBDCs, biometric IDs, and global corporate feudalism.

Andy Buchanan
May 1

Straight Mafia style extortion

