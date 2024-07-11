Lions and friends!

The Fed. is DRAMATICLY inflating, weakening the dollar and buying ALL THE DEBT...

Now more than EVER, keep your eyes on the MMRI indicator. Understanding RISK is THE KEY to beating this freakshow system. NO ONE HAS TO LOSE. At least ONCE DAILY you should be watching the MMRI. FOLLOW THE TREND!

Click here: https://traderschoice.net/abo…