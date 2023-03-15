Lions and friends…
I want to go over some important information regarding the MMRI.
It seems that many of you are focusing too much on the number itself, which is important yes, but perhaps people should also be looking at the color coded risk zones.
As an example, look at the snapshot of the MMRI below, It stands here at 223.5 which correlates with a HIGH…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.