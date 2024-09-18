Lions!
Just to give you an idea of how well this is working, (engaging the personal attacks against us), REMEMBER WE WELCOME OPINIONS AND ALTERNATE VIEWS! Its the personal attacks which are fair game.
Anyway, look at the image blow. Views/comments.
This mornings video, TOP, not even HALF the views, LEFT COLUMN, so far from my last video yesterday, but have…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.