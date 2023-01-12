Lions and friends..
A whole lot of debt is getting bought up, (and WE can only wonder who is buying as if we don’t know!)
This debt buying along with dropping relative dollar strength is causing risk in the market to fall- which is being reflected in the MMRI, and subsequently stocks are getting bid higher.
All that needs to be maintained in order to caus…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.