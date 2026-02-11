U.S. Auto Manufactures Getting Hit... And Its Not Over. Expect Closures And Layoffs.
DETROIT – Ford Motor reported its largest quarterly earnings miss in four years in its fourth-quarter results released Tuesday.
The earnings miss was largely due to unexpected tariff costs of roughly $900 million related to credits for auto parts not taking effect as early as expected, the company said.
Ford is the latest US auto manufacturer to take a hit… and its not over. The US auto industry is getting squeezed as Main Street is tapping out. That’s the bottom line.
Cost shocks are eating profits, and the US consumer can no longer make payments. Consumer delinquencies keep rising, and retail spending just today came in WAY below expectations.
The writing is on the wall.. as a result, the auto industry will cut production and layoffs will follow.
across the board… US industry in aggregate is contracting and its showing up in the real economy.
Expect more shift cuts, project delays, and industry wide layoffs.
Well it’s kinda over for me personally with a promise to myself to never buy a new car ever again. I’ve had great experiences but, it not playing this game anymore, sky high payments and outrageous insurance costs. They can keep it, all!
Just a few days ago, Paul Jacobsen (GM CFO) stated that GM has been increasing their cash position because of an "upcoming economic downturn". This was at an event associated with the Detroit branch of the Chicago Federal Reserve of all places.