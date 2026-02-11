DETROIT – Ford Motor reported its largest quarterly earnings miss in four years in its fourth-quarter results released Tuesday.

The earnings miss was largely due to unexpected tariff costs of roughly $900 million related to credits for auto parts not taking effect as early as expected, the company said.

Lions…

Ford is the latest US auto manufacturer to take a hit… and its not over. The US auto industry is getting squeezed as Main Street is tapping out. That’s the bottom line.

Cost shocks are eating profits, and the US consumer can no longer make payments. Consumer delinquencies keep rising, and retail spending just today came in WAY below expectations.

The writing is on the wall.. as a result, the auto industry will cut production and layoffs will follow.

Lions, across the board… US industry in aggregate is contracting and its showing up in the real economy.

Expect more shift cuts, project delays, and industry wide layoffs.

GM