Lions… click HERE.
So why is the US calling on China to prevent Iran from closing the Strait?
There are several factors in play…
First. The US cannot openly control the Strait of Hormuz, this would be seen as a major escalation of war IMO.
But China? China is Iran’s key oil buyer. Nearly 90% of Iranian oil flows directly through the Strait to China.
Secon…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.