(MarketWatch)- Sales of new cars and trucks — a barometer for the economy — sank in January to the lowest level in three years. It could be a tough year for automobile makers even after the weather gets warmer.

Lions… weather being blamed for auto sales falling to a three year low. Really?

ITS A MASK…

ECONOMICS 101. Autos are a credit barometer. When car sales roll over, it means affordability AND credit fatigue… not a snowstorm.

LIONS… WE STAND AT THE THRESHOLD OF A SCORCHED EARTH ECONOMY.

