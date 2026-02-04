Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig's avatar
Craig
1h

Surprised they didn’t say it was because people were spending more on everything else just to survive the “Trump Hunger Games”. Season 2

Reply
Share
1 reply
Digital Grave Digga's avatar
Digital Grave Digga
1h

That's Right Global Cooling is too blame! ROFL Amerika is Broke and the World is laughing at us.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture