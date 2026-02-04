U.S. Car Sales CRATER To A Three Year Low... (Weather Being Blamed).
From Greg M
(MarketWatch)- Sales of new cars and trucks — a barometer for the economy — sank in January to the lowest level in three years. It could be a tough year for automobile makers even after the weather gets warmer.
Lions… weather being blamed for auto sales falling to a three year low. Really?
ITS A MASK…
ECONOMICS 101. Autos are a credit barometer. When car sales roll over, it means affordability AND credit fatigue… not a snowstorm.
LIONS… WE STAND AT THE THRESHOLD OF A SCORCHED EARTH ECONOMY.
GM
Surprised they didn’t say it was because people were spending more on everything else just to survive the “Trump Hunger Games”. Season 2
That's Right Global Cooling is too blame! ROFL Amerika is Broke and the World is laughing at us.