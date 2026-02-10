(Bloomberg)- U.S. consumer delinquencies reached their highest aggregate level in nearly a decade by early 2026. While total household debt has hit a record $18.6 trillion, recent reports from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicate.

Lions…

When you see a headline like this, its already too late… THAT is why we will remain WAY ahead of the curve.

Does this surprise you? That US consumer delinquencies reached their highest aggregate level in nearly a decade by early 2026. All while total household debt has hit a record $18.6 trillion?

No.

Lions. this is what a rapidly weakening economy looks like. Expect this to worsen and cascade. Moreover, listen for narratives like “it’s contained.”

Its not contained, it will accelerate.

A SCORCHED EARTH ECONOMY… Expect it.

GM