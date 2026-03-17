National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent said he will resign over the Trump administration’s war against Iran.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war,” Kent said in a letter addressed to President Donald Trump.

Lions…

The American people were not led into war by necessity, they were led into war by #FAKE narrative. An American tragedy and a tragedy for the world…

This means the war case is no longer just being challenged from the outside.

It is now being challenged from inside the national security apparatus itself.

GM