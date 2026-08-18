Lions. A change to our Freedom Platform is coming.

Current paid Lions will remain grandfathered in at their existing rate. (THAT WILL NOT CHANGE) you are locked.

With that, beginning September 1, Freedom Platform pricing for new subscribers will increase modestly to $6 monthly, or $45 yearly, from the current $5 monthly, and $40 yearly. Current subscribers to the free side… who upgrade by August 31… can also lock in the current $5 monthly or $40 annual price for as long as their subscription remains active.

Get in NOW before the change.

Click HERE: https://substack.com/@gregorymannarino



