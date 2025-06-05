Lions…

Just yesterday, BY THEIR OWN DATA… the dollar just had its weakest start to a year on record! First time in US history...

This is not just weakness, it’s historical structural decline. (However, it cuts to the spinal cord of the financial beast). A good thing?

No… its not a good thing and this is why.

THE DOLLAR/THE CURRENT SYSTEM IS BEING KILLED FROM WITHIN. This is not by accident. Not by incompetence. But by deliberate orchestration to usher in the next phase of Babylon's digital throne.

WHY THEY MUST DESTROY THE DOLLAR… Control cannot be total while physical cash exists. Why? Cash is anonymous. Cash is sovereign. Cash is resistance.

The people will never accept full surveillance... (unless there is a crisis). They need a reason to introduce a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency). That reason? A collapsing currency. Inflation. Bank runs. Market panic.

Problem > Reaction > “Solution” ITS ALWAYS THE SAME…

(A false salvation disguised as “digital safety.”)

Once trust is shattered in the current system… the “solution” will be offered. A digital dollar. Trackable. Programmable. Expirable.

Lions… They are already testing the digital chains.

QUESTION… Does this sound about right to you? What are your thoughts? Opinions?

