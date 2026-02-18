Lions…

Even with the US exporting military aircraft, weapons, and related “support” durable goods… allowing other nations to arm themselves, durable goods orders fell.

Today the US economy is in a full-on collapse situation… a process which will not stop because it would require a returning of purchasing power to the currency… and returning purchasing power to the currency will not be allowed to happen.

Therefore, our manufacturing, our factories, our industry WILL DIE faster.

With a weak currency, people consume less… therefore manufacturing, factories, and industry produces less… leading to closures and job losses.

With that, and as we know, the US trade deficit has ballooned sharply to $56.8B.

So what’s the problem?

Lions. A persistent deficit = dollars exported abroad to pay for net imports.

So what happens to those dollars? Do they just vanish into “money heaven?”

NO…

Those dollars recycle back, contributing to further and faster rising inflation.

Lastly.,. expect to see a worsening, and progressive faking of the data… along with damage control propaganda headlines combined with political deceptions to expand…

GM