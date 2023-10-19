As we all expected…
Lions and friends.
This new war is not only going to drag on and on, and of course DEMAND hundreds of billions of dollars more to be thrown at it, but this war is going to expand rapidly.
The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon urges Americans to leave ‘as soon as possible’
Right at the onset we discussed how this war would expand, and drag on… I ca…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.