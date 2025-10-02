Hiring plans among US employers for the year through September were at their lowest since 2009, underscoring the labor market’s stagnant state.
Lions…
What we can count on is that this trend will worsen from here. (I know that I am preaching to the choir).
The US economy is in a literal freefall, and it’s now unstoppable as it is the plan.
The very mechan…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.